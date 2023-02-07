Last year December, the French BOREDOMproduct label launched the debut single and video “La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien” for the all new minimal electro project La Machine. Behind La Machine we find some habitués, namely Pierre Pi (Komplex, Position Parallèle, Communication Zéro…) and Éric U0 (Celluloide, Thee Hyphen, Signal~Bruit…).

As far as inspiration goes, La Machine finds inspiration in fantasy films an B-Movies from the 50s as much as it recycles science fiction and horror movies.

A new video is out now for “FFP2”, the second track from the first EP “La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien” which the band describes as being “a genuine erotic-sanitary hymn, a plea for saliva exchange in a not quite imaginary hygienist world obsessed with the wearing of masks.”

Here’s the all new video single.