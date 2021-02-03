My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult announce upcoming new compilation album: ‘Sleazy action’ – check teaser

Gothic-Disco legends My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult will release “Sleazy Action”, a compilation of 12 previously unreleased remixes by TKK’s Buzz McCoy, highlighting the group’s past 12 years on SleazeBox Records. The album also includes tracks from related side-project Bomb Gang Girlzand new songs by Buzz McCoy and Groovie Mann’s Darling Kandie.

Track List:

“Bella Piranha (Hot Shot Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Studio 21 (Titan Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Hell Kat Klub (Klit Klub Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Want (Cockadoodledoo Mix)” – Bomb Gang Girlz “Royal Skull (Karmakazi Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “My Wicked Ways (Babylonia Mix)” – Darling Kandie “Witchpunkrockstar (Heavy Mental Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Monti Karlo (Kasino Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Prism (Mata Hari Mix)” – Buzz McCoy “All The Way (S.T.R.U.T. Mix)” – Bomb Gang Girlz “Suite 16 (Love To Love Mix)” – Buzz McCoy “Lone Road (Dead End Mix)” – My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Here’s the album teaser.

About My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Hailing from Chicago’s renowned Wax Trax! Records stable of recording artists, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult (the brainchild of Franke Nardiello and musician Marston Daley) have been active since 1987. Along with label mates such as Front 242, KMFDM and Ministry, TKK (as often abbreviated), helped develop the industrial music genre.

The band however continued to evolve and today their sound can be described as electronic rock, heavily influenced by both disco and funk. One of their most distinctive characteristics is the use of spoken-word samples lifted from B-movies laced throughout their songs.

Since debuting, they have released 13 studio albums, and their music has been featured in a variety of films, television/cable shows and soundtracks.

The band continues to release new material via their own SleazeBox Records label and tour extensively with a rotating cast of musicians, however the core of the project has always been Nardiello and Daley, both on record and in the live act. The current line-up is Groovie Mann (vocals), Buzz McCoy (keys), Mimi Star (bass), Justin Thyme (drums), Arena Rock (Bomb Gang Girl).

