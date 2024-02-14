Today, Fever Ray unveils the video for “Shiver”, taken from “Radical Romantics” released last year via Rabid Records.

The “Shiver” video sees Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer and creative collaborator Martin Falck continuing to expand the visual world of “Radical Romantics”, closing the chapter on their protagonist, Main, as they are sent off to the ever-shifting sands of time.

Directed by Falck and starring International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation pro bodybuilder Irene Andersen, the video was inspired by the “Lovers of Valdaro“, the pair of 6000 year-old human skeletons in Italy that were discovered “locked in an eternal embrace”.

Dreijer and Falck elaborate: “We fantasized about what might have happened to these two skeletons. Were they so in love they had their mouths and noses too close to each other, or couldn’t stop kissing so they died of carbon monoxide poisoning? Or did a dinosaur kill them, and they died in fear holding each other? Was it a volcano, and they were protecting themselves from the lava burning their flesh? Maybe they weren’t in love at all; perhaps they were lifelong enemies facing their final struggle strangling each other? We felt there was a beautiful story there about the struggles of falling in love and the vulnerability you might feel being ‘examined’ by your love interest who wants to make sure you really are the one they can trust and form a relationship with, that will last for eternity.”

Fever Ray is Karin Elisabeth Dreijer, a Swedish singer-songwriter and record producer. Dreijer was one half of the electronic music duo the Knife, formed with Olof Dreijer, and released a debut solo album under the alias Fever Ray in January 2009. A second studio album, “Plunge”, under the same alias, was released in October 2017. “Radical Romantics” followed in 2023.

Fever Ray on tour

Fever Ray UK & EU Live Dates

23 Feb – Aarhus, DK – Train*

24 Feb – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA* – SOLD OUT

26 Feb – Hamburg, DE – Kampnagel* – SOLD OUT

27 Feb – Amsterdam, NL – Gashouder**

29 Feb – Bristol, UK – Beacon**

1 March – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall – SOLD OUT 2 March – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

4 March – Paris, FR – L’Olympia**

6 March – Berlin, DE – Theater Des Westens* – SOLD OUT 7 March – Berlin, DE – Theater Des Westens*

10 March – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus* – SOLD OUT

11 March – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus*

13 March – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA* – NEW DATE

29 Aug-1 Sep – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End of the Road Festival

Tickets are on sale now – Support details: * – Uroish / **LSDXOXO / *** Planningtorock (DJ set)

