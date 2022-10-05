New Fever Ray single by ex-The Knife member: ‘What They Call Us’

October 5, 2022

(Photo by Karolina Pajak, FSF) Karin Elisabeth Dreijer is a Swedish singer-songwriter and record producer….
New Fever Ray single by ex-The Knife member:'What They Call Us'

(Photo by Karolina Pajak, FSF) Karin Elisabeth Dreijer is a Swedish singer-songwriter and record producer. Dreijer was one half of the electronic music duo The Knife, formed with brother Olof Dreijer.

Dreijer released a debut solo album under the alias Fever Ray in January 2009. A second studio album, “Plunge”, was released under the same alias in October 2017.

Karin Dreijer now returns as Fever Ray with the new track “What They Call Us”, written and co-produced with brother Olof Dreijer. The video was written and directed by long-time collaborator Martin Falck.

“What They Call Us” is out now on Rabid Records / [PIAS], an album is in the making.


October 5, 2022
