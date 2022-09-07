Feu Follet – IV (Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)
Background/Info: French musician Alban Blaising is back on track unleashing the fourth full length of his sonic alter-ego Feu Follet. Just like the previous album, he asked guest singers to join in. Isabelle B. Baumann, Alexander Donat and Pat Aubier were the guests.
Content: Feu Follet moves on exploring the influential path of 80s Wave-Pop. The songs have been composed by guitar playing and electronics. Together with the vocals it often creates an evasive sensation reminding me of Cinematic music.
+ + + : The album is an easy listening experience, which sounds as an evasive retro-like Wave-Pop experience. The songs “The Pillar” featuring Pat Aubier and “Under The Trees” featuring Isabelle B. Baumann both are my favorites. “The Pillar” definitely sounds like the best cut I’ve heard from this project. It has a great elevating effect.
– – – : Despite of the artist’s efforts and the good singers the album is missing a true climax.
Conclusion: “IV” takes me away for an entertaining trip, but is definitely not a must have.
Best songs: “The Pillar”, “Under The Trees”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/FeuFollet54
