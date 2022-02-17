Industrial metal act California Condor has released a brand new video for the track ‘Illuminator’

The industrial metal act California Condor, previously known as Def Rage or Illumenium, has is back with a brand new video, “Illuminator”. For the band it’s a sign of life after they refused to play live with covid regulations.

The Estonian act California Condor formed in 2021 bringing post grunge and industrial metal but also hip-hop with a dash of metal. Add to that some synth layers plus electronics and you get industrial music.

You can watch the video for “Illuminator” below.