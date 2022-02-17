Industrial metal act California Condor has released a brand new video for the track ‘Illuminator’
The industrial metal act California Condor, previously known as Def Rage or Illumenium, has is…
The industrial metal act California Condor, previously known as Def Rage or Illumenium, has is back with a brand new video, “Illuminator”. For the band it’s a sign of life after they refused to play live with covid regulations.
The Estonian act California Condor formed in 2021 bringing post grunge and industrial metal but also hip-hop with a dash of metal. Add to that some synth layers plus electronics and you get industrial music.
You can watch the video for “Illuminator” below.
