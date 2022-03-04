New free ‘Face The Beat’ compilation peaks at nr 1 on Bandcamp’s industrial charts (within 12 hours after its release)

Our free download compilation “Face The Beat: session 7” has stormed the Bandcamp industrial music charts in no time reaching the number 1 spot overnight. That’s faster than ever before. This ‘mastodont’ release, as someone put it on Twitter, features no less than 135 tracks featuring the broad spectrum of subgenres in the darkwave music scene and coming from bands from allover the world.

Just like last time Side-Line received a huge amount of submissions hence why it also took a while to complete it. We were at the same time also helped out by several labels who offered material to be included on this compilation including but not limited to darkTunes Music Group, Insane Records, SkyQode, Dungeon Recordings and Alfa Matrix. It thus became again a collection of new and established acts.

The release itself was compiled by our chief editor Bernard Van Isacker in Winter of 2021 during long listening sessions in an Istanbul hotel, an attic in Ypres and a holiday house in Eupen. The mastering & sound adjustment was executed by Erlend Eilertsen (Lights A.M, Essence Of Mind) in Norway. And as it happens, Shane Aungst from Seattle is already working on a next promotional surprise.

All proceedings will again go to the various charities we support and this time we will also donate to humanitarian aid for refugees in Eastern Europe due to the ongoing war there which we truly hope will end soon.

You can download the release right below. Enjoy and thanks to all bands involved!

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-7">Face The Beat: Session 7 by Various Artists</a>