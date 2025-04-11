Exploring the World of Niche Digital Entertainment 

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In a world where every form of entertainment is seemingly at our fingertips, it can become very easy to stick to the basics. But most of us have barely scratched the surface of entertainment beyond the mainstream options available to us. So, for those wishing to explore something new, we’ve got a nifty list to guide you.

Eurovision

We’re starting our list off with a doozy, and what is considered to be the longest-running music competition in the world, starting in 1956. For those who haven’t heard of Eurovision, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’re located outside of Europe.

Though it’s officially an international song contest, the majority of the countries involved are European states. However, the list of eligible countries technically expands to those who fall under the European Broadcasting Area (EBA), including Western Asia and North Africa.

There’s one notable exception to this rule, with Australia entering the competition back in 2015. And it can all be attributed to the SBS, an Australian broadcaster, which has covered the competition since 1983. What was meant to be a one-off ended up being a yearly invite since then.

But has Australia ever won Eurovision? Well, they haven’t yet, but they managed to get pretty close to a win with Dami Im’s performance in 2016 reaching second place. So while Australia hasn’t been around for long in the Eurovision contest, they certainly have made waves in their short time here.

This does come with a bit of a catch: if Australia ever won Eurovision, they’d have to nominate a European co-host to stage the competition on their behalf, as the competition isn’t allowed to leave Europe.

It’s safe to say that throughout the years, the fanbase and the competition itself have changed drastically, adopting a more campy format. Typically, you’ll find a nice balance of both ethnic and international songs, featuring a variety of different genres.

As such, this makes it great viewing for practically everyone, as you’re sure to find something that fits your tastes. If you do end up giving it a watch, make sure you’re ready for elaborate performances and epic stage shows, along with a mix of talent and humor.

And it is the latter that truly makes it unique, as most music competitions tend to only focus on the talent of the artist. However, Eurovision has a whole host of entries that are considered to be meme-worthy, like Epic Sax Guy, featured by Moldova’s Sunstroke Project & Olia Tira.

So, this competition is set apart by juxtaposing moments of beautiful lyricism and raw talent with people who undertake hilarious performances on the same stage. One that specifically comes to mind is how in 2017 Italy’s representative, Francesco Gabbani, performed Occidentali’s Karma alongside someone in a gorilla costume. And he got to sixth place. In the same year when Portugal moved us all to tears with Salvador Sobral’s Amar pelos dois.

Dropout

While Eurovision is sure to at the very least pique your interest, if you’re looking for a bit of a different vibe, then why not try out an independent streaming platform? So instead of going for the mainstream Netflix and Disney+, we’d suggest you check out Dropout.

Launched in 2016, this is a haven for comedy fans and those with a love for all things geeky. Between the most unique game show with an ever-changing premise, Game Changer, and their chaotic live play D&D series, Dimension 20, there’s no shortage of options available to you that you’ve probably never seen before.

To add to this, Dropout is one of the few streaming services that have done subscriptions the right way. Rather than price-gouging it, they try their best to promote ways for their viewers to save money, such as through their yearly subscription.

Most recently, the monthly fee is going to be increased by a dollar but the platform stated this is only for future subscribers and will remain unchanged for current ones. And if you check the comments regarding this, most fans are stating that it’s a well-deserved raise.

Instagram’s Willem Powerfish

As we all know all too well, social media has evolved from simply being a communication tool to one where many of us get our daily dose of entertainment. Beyond perusing standard celebrity profiles, this platform has a veritable treasure trove of accounts that have a cult following.

Here, we’d like to discuss Willem Powefish, a sort of urban legend that appears along the coast to challenge bystanders. One notable video that went viral is a fishing challenge; if the person managed to reel in any fish in one minute, they would earn $2k.

Fun fact about this creator: he’s also harpooned a 3-meter flathead, which earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of Records. With one quick scroll through videos blending fishing expertise with creative challenges and humor, you’ll see his appeal.

Conclusion

From campy music competitions to unscripted comedy chaos and even fishing-themed challenges, the niche is where true fun can be found. So, if you’re tired of the same old mainstream options, ditch the algorithms and check out our three suggestions.

