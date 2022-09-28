Exclusive video premiere for industrial act Dracula Party’s ‘Nightmare Things (Official Music Video)’
The Seattle-based horror inspired industrial band, Dracula Party, has signed with Re:Mission Entertainment.
Out next week Friday, October 7h, for Bandcamp Day, is “Nightmare Things” the all new single from Dracula Party. The single will be a 3-track featuring the tracks “Nightmare Things”, “Hack-O-Lantern (Satanic Panic Mix)” and “Trick or Treat (Cult of Thorn Mix)”. The band itself combines elements of industrial, EBM, synthesizer movie scores, and darkwave.
Next to the download – available in pre-order now – you can also get the single as a limited edition hand-numbered CD-R via Bandcamp.
You can watch the video right now exclusively on Side-Line.
The band will release their next album in 2023 which will be the follow-up to their LP, “Video Wasteland” from 2021. The release includes re-imaginings of the previously released Dracula Party tracks, “Trick or Treat” and “Hack-O-Lantern”.
And guess who is behind Dracula Party….
Dracula Party is Byron C. Miller (vocals, lyrics) and Chris Longo (music, mixing, mastering). Byron has a long history of performance in music, film, and beyond. As a teen/young adult, he performed in local bands and was an actor in various Haunt attractions, including Universal Studios Florida, Halloween Horror Nights.
For 8 years (2002-2010) he was the co-frontman of the industrial band, God Module, and as a filmmaker, he directed two features (“NIGHT”, “The Anatomy of Monsters”), shorts, and a number of music videos for various bands (The Break Up, Cylab, Legion Within, etc.). He returned to music in 2016 as the lead singer, lyricist for the shock rock band, Ghosts in the Graveyard. In 2019, he returned to Industrial when he teamed up with Chris Longo to form Dracula Party.
Chris Longo is a veteran of the NYC hardcore punk scene, who developed a love for electronic music through darkwave, synthpop, and NY hip-hop. He hit the Seattle scene as the guitarist of the punk/deathrock band The Uncommitted, later moving to his solo dark electronic project Idoless.
