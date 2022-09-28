Virgin Prunes to release 40th anniversary edition of ‘If I Die, I Die’ – vinyl / 2CD set with rarities
Out 11 November on Mute / BMG is Virgin Prunes’ 40th anniversary edition of “If I Die, I Die”.
The release comes in a remastered version and it will be available on vinyl for the first time since 82, and as a 2CD set with rarities. The vinyl comes in a transparent vinyl with a 16 page photobook and brand new sleevenotes by Dr Jonathan Wood.
Watch the brand new video for the previously unreleased “Baby Turns Blue (Colin Newman Remix 2004)”.
“If I Die, I Die” was recorded at the Windmill Studios in Dublin in the summer of 1982 and features one of the band’s best known songs, “Baby Turns Blue”, Produced by Wire’s Colin Newman the sides of the 1982 vinyl and album cover, designed by Steve Averill, were given brown and blue colors, signaling earth and sky respectively.
Here’s what you can expect from the extras (^ previously unreleased).
- Baby Turns Blue (Colin Newman Remix 2004) (2022 Remaster)^
- Chance of a Lifetime (UK 12″) (2022 Remaster)
- Yeo (UK 12″) (2022 Remaster)
- The Faculties of a Broken Heart (What Should We Do If Baby Turns Blue) (UK 12″) (2022 Remaster)
- King of Junk (Instrumental) (Rough Mix) (2022 Remaster)^
- Ballad of the Man (Rough Mix) (2022 Remaster)^
- Fado (Rough Mix) (2022 Remaster)^
- Bau-Dachong (Rough Mix) (2022 Remaster)^
- Theme For Thought (Rough Mix) (2022 Remaster)^
- Pagan Lovesong (Demo) (2022 Remaster)^
- Pagan Lovesong (2022 Remaster)
- Dave-Id Is Dead (2022 Remaster)
- Pagan Lovesong (Vibeakimbo) (2022 Remaster)
