The Belgian goth pop duo Lovelorn Dolls follows-up its latest single “Dream World” with “Beautiful Chaos” which offers a darker sounds than we are used from them. The new EP goes hand in hand with an official video clip for the title track. The 6-track EP is out on all download and streaming platforms.

This single is the second one from Lovelorn Doll’s upcoming 4th album, “Deadtime Stories”, currently in the works with Italian producer Maxx Maryan from Helalyn Flowers / ImJudas.

<a href="https://lovelorndolls.bandcamp.com/album/beautiful-chaos-ep">Beautiful Chaos EP by Lovelorn Dolls</a>

The EP comes complete with 5 bonus remixes from minimal EBM to industrial goth and ethereal wave. Contributors include The Breath Of Life, Audiopyre, Absynthe Of Faith, Restriction 9, and Antidote For Annie.

Here’s the video for the single.