Boston dark electronic duo Ex-Hyena release their new single “Dark Lights” today, 20 February 2026, via Re:Mission Entertainment. The Ex-Hyena Dark Lights single arrives as a four-track digital EP and as the opening track to the duo’s fourth studio album “XX YOUR LOVE,” originally issued on 24 October 2025 on digital and limited CD formats.

An official video for “Dark Lights” is available now as well, you can watch it below.

“Dark Lights” is a more cinematic introduction to “XX YOUR LOVE”, setting the tone for an album that explores the psychological dimensions of love, from innocence and manipulation to cult-like control. Ex-Hyena call “Dark Lights” “one of our most powerful creations yet.”

The “Dark Lights” digital EP includes four tracks: the album version of “Dark Lights,” a late-night “Dark Lights (2AM Mix),” a “Dark Lights (Weyward Remix)” and “Nocturnal Lullaby (Pleasure Policy Remix).”

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/dark-lights" rel="noopener">Dark Lights by Ex-Hyena</a>

“Dark Lights” was written and performed by Bo Barringer and Reuben Bettsak, recorded by the duo and mixed and mastered by Adam Stilson at Decade Music Studios. The 2AM Mix was handled in-house by Ex-Hyena, mixed by Nick Zampiello and again mastered by Stilson, while the additional remixes were created by Weyward and Pleasure Policy, with Pleasure Policy also mastering their own version.

Digitally, the “Dark Lights” EP can be purchased and streamed via Re:Mission Entertainment’s Bandcamp page. The single is also available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

“XX YOUR LOVE” itself is available as a digital album and as a limited-edition digipak CD (edition of 100 copies) via Re:Mission Entertainment’s Bandcamp, and as a lathe cut vinyl edition through Elastic Stage.

About Ex-Hyena

Ex-Hyena is a dark electronic / dark-pop duo based in Boston, formed in 2020 by longtime collaborators Reuben Bettsak and Bo Barringer after work in earlier Boston projects such as Future Carnivores and Guillermo Sexo. From the outset they have described their music as “dystopian dance music” that blends dark disco, synthpop and electro-industrial music.

Their debut album “Artificial Pulse” appeared in 2021, followed by a series of singles and EPs including “Ultraviolet,” “Nightmare Pills,” “Capture the Stills” and “Sight Unseen,” many of them released in partnership with labels such as Hush Club Ltd and Brutal Resonance. The second album “Moon Reflections” arrived in 2022, with cassette and digital editions and accompanying remixes later collected on “Moon Reflections Remixed.”

Ex-Hyena then announced a 3rd album with the new single “In Slow Motion” on 24 September 2023. “In Slow Motion” introduced material that would later appear on the album “A Kiss Of The Mind.” Around the same period, Re:Mission Entertainment featured the band on its free label compilation.

In June 2024 Ex-Hyena released their third studio album “A Kiss Of The Mind,” again through Re:Mission Entertainment, offering tracks such as “Nocturnal Lullaby,” “Shapeshifter,” “Spiral Down,” “In Slow Motion” and “A Secret To Protect.” It was followed by the Moris Blak collaboration on the “Spiral Down (Moris Blak Remix)” music video. A few weeks later the NSFW video “A Secret to Protect” premiered on Side-Line.

In early 2025, Ex-Hyena and Re:Mission Entertainment issued the “Shapeshifter EP,” collecting remastered album cuts alongside remixes by Big Time Kill, Dread Risks and Slighter, plus a Deftones cover exclusive to Bandcamp. This was followed by a few standalone singles such as “This Is Your Love” and “Vanishing Edge” both announcing the band’s 4th album “XX YOUR LOVE”.

“XX YOUR LOVE” was released on 24 October 2025 by Re:Mission Entertainment in digital format, limited-edition digipak CD and lathe cut vinyl, produced by Bo Barringer and mixed and mastered by Adam Stilson at Decade Music Studios. “Dark Lights” now extends that album into 2026, accompanied by the new EP and video.

