European avantgarde-trio Ambulatorio Segreto gets compiled on ‘Sezione Trasversale’ via Verlag System

Out on November 5 via the Verlag System label is the Ambulatorio Segreto compilation “Sezione Trasversale” which will be available as download and on vinyl.
The European avantgarde-trio Ambulatorio Segreto consisted of Stefano Barban (Italy), Miguel A. Ruiz (Spain and also active as Ventral Metaphor, Orfeon Gagarin) and Siegmar Fricke (Germany and also active as Bestattungsinstitut and Pharmakustik). The legendary (and still very prolific) musicians formed an integral part of the experimental tape-scene at that time.
The trio made music together between 1988 and 1993 and produced ten cassettes in Vicenza (Italy), Madrid (Toracic studio, Spain) and Wilhelmshaven (Pharmakustik Studio, Germany). They also took part in many cassette-compilations worldwide.
Musically the band worked with emphasized beats, catchy melodies, vocal samples, strange loop-constructions and gloomy ambiences using minimal equipment such as sampling, rhythm-boxes, digital- and analogue synths, and multi- effectors.
The material on “Sezione Trasversale” was selected in 2021 by Siegmar Fricke at Pharmakustik-Studio from the original mastertapes and remastered and mixed. These were the sources for this compilation:
- ‘In Gross-Gruppen’ (1993)
- ‘Earthday’ (1991)
- ‘Myxom Radiation’ (1991)
- ‘Tschernobyl-Kinder’ (1989)
- ‘Cardiotrak/Neuroconnector’ (1990)
- ‘Moronic Music’ (1992)
- ‘Xerox Test Pattern’ (1993)
- ‘Voxel Man 8’ (1989)
- ‘Processo Tumorale’ (1988)
Here’s a preview of “Ödem”.
And here are two more tracks.
