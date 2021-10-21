Tunnels Of Āh reworks lost album ‘Iron Speaks’ and releases it afterall

“Iron Speaks” has become known as the ‘lost’ Tunnels Of Āh album since it was abandoned as the fifth album release due to it sounding ‘unengaged’ to writer Stephen Āh Burroughs. Until now that is. Dense informs us that after reworking the original material, “Iron Speaks” emerges as a rediscovered official sixth album release.

The material itself on this album deals with the transitional stages of life and death. The title, “Iron Speaks”, is a reference to the chapter in the Koran which states that iron emerges from the heavens as a gift to mankind.

The release is out on the Italian label Hypershape Records and comes in a limited metal box.

<a href="https://hypershaperecords.bandcamp.com/album/iron-speaks">Iron Speaks by Tunnels Of Ah</a>

About Tunnels Of Āh

Formed in January 2013, Tunnels Of Āh is Stephen Ah Burroughs (previously part of the cult band Head Of David).

Tunnels Of Āh signed to historical UK label Cold Spring Records in 2013 for the debut album “Lost Corridors”, followed by “Thus Avici” (2015), “Surgical Fires” (2016), “Charnel Transmissions” (2018), and “Deathless Mind” in 2020.