Gothic podcasters release digital music compilation for the homeless

Helping the homeless through goth music, that is exactly what goth podcasters The Shadow Transmission are doing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the live music scene in Arkansas, which has been a very important way that the homeless outreach organization The Van was able to raise money during their annual concert fundraiser. With the uncertainty of live music events, goth podcasters The Shadow Transmission decided to rally support for The Van through the release of a digital music compilation called “Out From the Cold” which features 17 gothic and goth adjacent music artists from Arkansas, including White Mansion and Espermachine.

100 % of all profits from this project will go directly to The Van. “Out From the Cold” will be available for pre-sale until the date of this album’s release, tomorrow October 1, 2021 from The Shadow Transmission’s Bandcamp page for only $5.00.

To help the homeless through The Van in other ways, please visit: http://www.itsthevan.org.