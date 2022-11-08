Encrypt10n announces all new album, ‘Hyper-Competitive Complex’, out by mid-November

Encrypt10n, the solo project of NY guitarist producer Reg S., is back with an all new album in out by mid-November after several independent releases, compilation appearances and artist collaborations.

Fresh off mixing an older Encrypt10n track “Slave Scars” into a trap metal music video release (watch the video here), Reg S. explains what the new album “Hyper-Competitive Complex” is about: “It’s about abandoning all remaining genre limitations with imagining how the programming should go in any given song, relying purely on emotion crossing industrial dance with everything from hardstlye to moshing dubstep drops, a natural step for a band that has had gothic metal songs alongside nu-metal and hardcore gabber before.”

“Hyper-Competitive Complex” will be an extreme cyber metal fusion album similar to dark gaming metal soundtracks like “Doom” or “Cyberpunk”, and genre shifting bands like Fear Factory or Northlane. Reg S. adds that “the theme of the album will be unleashed in the sudden edgy dubstep drops and iron designed guitar slices of the uptempo hardcore song “Dishonest World”, a present day vision of the almost daily unfolding horrors of modern existence.”

On this album, NY artist producer Reg S. experiments with some of the latest amp sims and new sound design along with traditional guitar gear to produce diverse metal songs that genre cross intense industrial dance with the harshest modern electronic styles today.

You can already check one track, “Mobilize Yourself”, from the new album below.

Since appearing on “Face The Beat: Session 5” in 2019 with the pulsing electro industrial song “I, Targeted Individual”, Reg has released an industrial rock version of that song with guest guitars from original Dope guitarist Tripp Eisen, highlighting the industrial metal approach often heard across much of the Encrypt10n songs.

You can check that version below.

<a href="https://encryptionmusic.com/album/i-ti-ft-tripp-eisen-i-t-i-feat-face-without-fear">I,TI ft Tripp Eisen (i.T.i.) [feat. Face Without Fear] by ENCRYPTION</a>

And you can compare it with the version released on “Face The Beat: Session 5”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Encrypt10n</a>

Since 2021, Reg is also the current bassist in the new industrial metal full band Face Without Fear, contributing programming and performing regionally around the northeast USA.