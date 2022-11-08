Auger returns with all new single and video, ‘My Heart is Glass’

November 8, 2022 bernard
Auger returns with all new single and video,'My Heart is Glass'

Here’s one you should pick up for sure. The dark electropop act Auger is back with an all new single, “My Heart Is Glass”, via The Big Chair. Produced by Kyle Blaqk of Auger the track comes after a string of dark rock tracks and sees Auger return to the realm of synth driven propulsive beats including a chrystal clear production.

The track will appear on the as yet untitled 5th album by Auger, and the exact release date in 2023, is still to be confirmed. Auger is a dark rock duo from the industrialised north of England, namely Blackpool. The duo has been fusing electronics with guitars and melody since 2017.

You can download the track right below.

A video is also available right below.


