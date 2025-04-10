Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Depeche Mode is set to release a new feature-length concert film, “Depeche Mode: M”, directed by Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias. Known for “I’m No Longer Here” and “I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me”, Frias blends live performance with cultural storytelling. As such it won’t just be another tour documentary but rather a layered, visual journey exploring mortality, grief, and musical transcendence.

The film centers on Depeche Mode’s 2023 shows at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City, where they performed three sold-out concerts during their ‘Memento Mori’ tour. More than just a venue, Mexico City becomes a character in the film. The region’s cultural intimacy with death – expressed in Día de los Muertos traditions and national art – resonates deeply with the album’s title and theme (Memento Mori, Latin for “remember that you must die”) after the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher in 2022.

Here’s a fan shot video from one of these concerts.

“Depeche Mode: M” is said to “weave together high-energy stage moments, fan interactions, archival footage, and symbolic interstitials to build an immersive atmosphere.” And also: “It doesn’t just document performances; it aims to create an emotional narrative. Expect a story about transformation, legacy, and the silent dialogue between artist and audience.”

The 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ tour saw Depeche Mode performing 112 shows, with over 3 million attendees.

Scheduled for theatrical release in late 2025, “Depeche Mode: M” will act as “a love letter to fans, a farewell to Fletcher, and a vivid testament to the band’s ability to remain emotionally relevant across decades.”

About Fernando Frias

Fernando Frías de la Parra, born on October 27, 1979, in Mexico City, is a Mexican director, screenwriter, and producer. He studied communications and photography in Mexico City before earning a Fulbright scholarship to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in directing and screenwriting at Columbia University.

Frías’s directorial debut, “Rezeta” (2012), tells the story of a foreign model living in Mexico City. The film received the Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2014 Slamdance Film Festival and earned Frías the Best Director award at the Milan International Film Festival.

In 2019, Frías wrote and directed “I’m No Longer Here” (Ya no estoy aquí), a drama exploring the life of Ulises, a teenager from Monterrey immersed in the “Kolombia” counterculture. The film delves into themes of identity, migration, and belonging. It won ten Ariel Awards from the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, it was Mexico’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards and was shortlisted in that category.

Frías has also directed episodes for television series such as HBO’s “Los Espookys” and “Our Flag Means Death”. In 2023, he completed filming “No voy a pedirle a nadie que me crea”.

