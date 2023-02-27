En Esch (PIG, former KMFDM) signs with GIVE/TAKE and releases new single in March
(Photo by Berry Behrendt) Frankfurt-born but Berlin-based artist En Esch (PIG, former KMFDM) has signed with the LA/Minneapolis-based label GIVE/TAKE (home to Justin K Broadrick’s Pale Sketcher, David J of Bauhaus and more). His new single “Push” drops March 3rd, with a full EP forthcoming later in 2023.
“Push” will also hold a remix from dark electronic artist KPT. Maintaining a steady output of solo work, beginning with 1993’s “Cheesy” on TVT Records, En Esch’s new LP, his first in over seven years, is slated for release in 2023 on GIVE/TAKE.
En Esch is Nicklaus Schandelmaier, a German drummer, programmer, producer, guitarist and singer who has been a member of the bands KMFDM, Pigface, Slick Idiot, and . And more recently with NUKES, a 16 member band that includes Chris Connelly, John Bechdel, Mario Alberto Cabada, David J and more. It was KMFDM’s Sascha Konietzko who claims to have given Esch his nickname because the latter felt that his real name was inappropriate for the stage.
