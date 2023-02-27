American harsh industrial metal / power electronics act 8 Hour Animal announces sophomore album ‘Kill Your Boss’ – check a first track

The Oakland, California based label Sentient Ruin Laboratories announces the release of “Kill Your Boss”, the brand new album by American harsh industrial metal / power electronics act 8 Hour Animal. The new album arrives almost two years after introducing the band via its 2021 debut offering “Resigner”.

With the new full-length album “Kill Your Boss”, the New York state-based solo artist subverter offers references to acts like Ministry, Skinny Puppy, Godflesh, Controlled Bleeding, :Wumpscut:, Wolf Eyes, Skullflower, Incapacitants, and Coil.

“Kill Your Boss” is slated for a March 17 2023 release on cassette, vinyl and digital formats worldwide. You can already stream the track “Grind down” below.

<a href="https://sentientruin.bandcamp.com/album/kill-your-boss">Kill Your Boss by 8 HOUR ANIMAL</a>