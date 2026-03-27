Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Catholic Guns, the new German duo of Martin von Arndt (vocals) and Ralf Jesek (music), has released the three-track single “Anything” via VUZ Records. The release is out as a digital download and as a very limited 3″ CD-R holding the tracks “Anything”, “Some Fatal Touch” and “Downwards”.

Catholic Guns is an electro/new wave project with a political edge as the songs are intended as a statement against right-wing extremism and religious fundamentalism. The material was recorded at m’Attic in Karlsruhe in 2026, the mastering was done by Per-Anders Kurenbach at House Of Wax NRW.

Both musicians are not exactly newbees, Martin von Arndt brings in his background from Printed At Bismarck’s Death, I-M-R and the earlier collaboration Griffin’s Fall, while Ralf Jesek comes from I-M-R, In My Rosary, Derrière Le Miroir, Griffin’s Fall, Mary’s Comic and T-HE.

<a href="https://vuzrecordsmegastore.bandcamp.com/album/anything" rel="noopener">Anything by Catholic Guns</a>

About Catholic Guns

Catholic Guns is a German electro/new wave duo formed by Martin von Arndt and Ralf Jesek. Von Arndt handles vocals and Jesek plays instruments. The project continues a long working relationship that previously included I-M-R and Griffin’s Fall. The band describes its material as electro wave with a critical edge and presents the songs as a statement against right-wing extremism and religious fundamentalism.

Both musicians are far from newcomers: Martin von Arndt brings experience from Printed At Bismarck’s Death, I-M-R and Griffin’s Fall, while Ralf Jesek’s background includes I-M-R, In My Rosary, Derrière Le Miroir, Griffin’s Fall, Mary’s Comic and T-HE.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)