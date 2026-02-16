Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Cut.Rate.Box, the electro-industrial and future pop project of Greg Wygonik, has released the digital retrospective album “Maps of Stone” via Belgian label Alfa Matrix. The compilation collects 23 fully remastered tracks recorded between 1988 and 2025, moving backwards from recent material to the project’s earliest recordings.

The release is presented as a chronological excavation rather than a standard “best of” and combines newer tracks linked to the 2025 comeback with archive pieces, demos, unreleased songs, and early cassette material. Stylistically, the selection ranges from melodic future pop and EBM to darker industrial electronics and tape-saturated experiments, with reference points including Haujobb, Covenant, Assemblage 23, VNV Nation, Skinny Puppy and Mentallo & The Fixer.

Note that several 2025 tracks o the release reference the free download “Reel Life” and the “Luxury Anxiety” EP.

Tracklist ‘Maps of Stone (2025–1988)’

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/maps-of-stone" rel="noopener">Maps Of Stone by CUT.RATE.BOX</a>

The ‘real’ tracklist of “Maps of Stone” on Bandcamp differs a bit from the streaming versions when you check the titles of the tracklist, this is due to the services not accepting the date stamp (the rrrrules you know), which the Bandcamp release does hold.

Isticism (Video Version 2025) – 3:54 Reel Life (demo 2025) – 3:38 Slip Away (2005) – 5:15 Letting Go (2005) – 3:41 Thin Air (2001) – 5:11 Zionsank (2001) – 4:18 New Religion (2000) – 6:05 Misery (2000) – 5:09 Synthetic (demo 2000) – 3:56 Gravity (1999) – 4:48 Pressing the Little (1999) – 4:24 Temples (demo 1997, unreleased) – 4:19 Disease v1 (1995, unreleased) – 4:51 MSFK (1995, unreleased) – 2:07 Pass (1995, unreleased) – 3:42 Unnamed (1992, unreleased) – 1:49 Mine Eyes (1992) – 5:58 Hemisphere (1991) – 4:27 Hell (1990) – 4:15 Falling (1990, unreleased) – 3:19 Lyly (1989) – 2:44 Sing World Collapse (1988, unreleased) – 1:35 Sing World Collapse Revisited (2025) – 3:22

The running order is strictly reverse-chronological, beginning with video-era versions of “Isticism” and “Reel Life” linked to “Luxury Anxiety” and closing on a new 2025 reworking of the early track “Sing World Collapse”.

About Cut.Rate.Box

Cut.Rate.Box is an electro-industrial and synth-based project founded by Greg Wygonik in Florida in the spring of 1989. Initially a solo project with occasional guest members, the live line-up soon expanded to include Shred and Chuck Kelly, with early performances opening for acts such as Die Warzau, Pigface, Foetus and Alien Sex Fiend.

The band’s first self-released cassette led to compilation appearances in magazines including Permission and Industrial Nation. This material was partially reissued together with new tracks as “Distemper”, coinciding with Wygonik’s move to Chicago in 1992.

After relocating again and settling in New Orleans, Wygonik began working with guitarist Clint Sand (then of Ex-Voto), turning Cut.Rate.Box into a duo. In 1999, they released the “blueiceblack” EP, attracting label interest that resulted in deals with Gashed! Records and subsequent signings to WTII Records in the United States and Accession Records in Europe. Around the same time, the band secured opening slots for Nine Inch Nails, Pop Will Eat Itself, VAST and Sheep on Drugs and appeared at the Convergence 5 festival alongside Clan of Xymox.

This period led into two full-length albums, “New Religion” (2000) and “Dataseed” (2001/2002), released through Accession/WTII, with distribution in both Europe and North America. The band toured extensively during the early 2000s, including European and North American dates and a headlining appearance on the opening night of Infest 2003.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Wygonik moved to Austin, Texas and continued Cut.Rate.Box as a solo project, writing material that would become “Xenophobe“, later issued as an EP via WTII Records.

After an extended hiatus from releasing under the Cut.Rate.Box name, Wygonik focused on hardware and software synthesizer design before reactivating the project in 2025. The digital single “Reel Life” appeared in June 2025, followed by the four-track “Luxury Anxiety” EP in September 2025 on Alfa Matrix.

In 2025, Cut.Rate.Box also contributed remixed or reworked material to other releases, including “Catastrophes? Absurdity! – Remixes” and label compilations such as “Matrix+ Downloaded 012“.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)