Electropop act DI*ove back with an all new EP feat. Leaether Strip
Eric Manchiniste from the Belgian electro band DI*ove informs that there is a brand new…
Eric Manchiniste from the Belgian electro band DI*ove informs that there is a brand new 6 tracks EP from the project. One of the tracks, “Fly Naked”, features Leaether Strip next to Nina Delaye (who offers a very cold but effective vocal line) and Sacha Delone.
The release is available as a very limited MCD and as download via Bandcamp as you can see below.
DI*ove stands for minimalistic electro focussed on eighties synthpop and has a very PNE-sound.
