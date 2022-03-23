Electropop act DI*ove back with an all new EP feat. Leaether Strip

Eric Manchiniste from the Belgian electro band DI*ove informs that there is a brand new 6 tracks EP from the project. One of the tracks, “Fly Naked”, features Leaether Strip next to Nina Delaye (who offers a very cold but effective vocal line) and Sacha Delone.

The release is available as a very limited MCD and as download via Bandcamp as you can see below.

DI*ove stands for minimalistic electro focussed on eighties synthpop and has a very PNE-sound.

<a href="https://diove.bandcamp.com/album/di-version">DI*version by DI*ove</a>