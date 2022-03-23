Vinyl release for Genesis P-Orridge & Dave Ball’s OST ‘Imagining October’

March 23, 2022 bernard

Out later this year via Cold Spring is the vinyl release of the official soundtrack…

Vinyl release for Genesis P-Orridge & Dave Ball's OST'Imagining October'

Out later this year via Cold Spring is the vinyl release of the official soundtrack to Derek Jarman’s 1984 short film “Imagining October”, with music recorded by Derek’s friend and collaborator Genesis P-Orridge (Psychic TV, Throbbing Gristle) and Dave Ball (Soft Cell, The Grid).

The limited edition 12″ vinyl features an etched B-Side, plus liner notes by James Mackay (Jarman’s producer, collaborator and archivist).

Derek Jarman put together a program of films for the London Film Festival, reflecting the cutting edge of the London avant-garde of the time. Recorded at the same time as “The Angelic Conversation”, “Imagining October” was filmed in the Eisenstein Museum in Moscow, Vladimir Mayakovsky’s grave at Novodevichy Cemetery, the GUM department store facing red square, and the fire temples of Baku in Azerbaijan. The painting sequences with a group of soldiers (Angus Cook, Stephen Thrower, Peter Doig and Keir Wahid) was filmed in London.

Jarman considered it one of the best, if not the best, of his shorter works. It was intended as an agit-prop work and the combination of music and imagery remains powerful to this day.


