Side-Line exclusive: listen to the new album by Greek dark electro pop artist Johnny Labelle: ‘XVIII’

(Photo by Eftychia Vlachou) Out on Inner Ear Records tomorrow is “XVIII”, the new album by Greek dark pop artist Johnny Labelle. Expect a mix of electronic pop and ambient with dark elements. The album was preceeded by two singles: “In the Sun” and “Doppelgänger”.

The release comes a year after his debut LP “Cold Fruit”. In his sophomore album, the Athenian singer-songwriter dives into the world of a forgotten dream in search of lost meanings and forms and this spread over 9 tracks. These tracks, originally recorded as demos in mid-2019, were completed together with producer Vasilis Dokakis in 2020.

You can listen to the complete album below ahead of its release.

<a href="https://johnnylabelle.bandcamp.com/album/xviii">XVIII by Johnny Labelle</a>

If you want to order the vinyl release, go straight here on Bandcamp.

About Johnny Labelle

Johnny Labelle is an experimental pop artist and producer born and based in Athens, Greece. His debut LP “Cold Fruit” was released independently in 2019 and co-produced with filmmaker Aaron Khandros. It featured cross-disciplines collaborations – Berlin-based pop artist Magic Island, poet Rae Armantrout, filmmakers Martha Colburn, Zachary Epcar, and Karissa Hahn to name a few. Over the past two years he has shared the bill with Jaakko Eino Kalevi, Magic Island and Discovery Zone and has performed in Greece and Europe.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.