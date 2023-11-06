Mari Kattman releases ‘URGOD.AI’ 2-track single – Out now

Mari Kattman releases 'URGOD.AI' 2-track single - Out now

Mari Kattman releases 'URGOD.AI' 2-track single - Out now

Out now is the new single from Cop International signee Mari Kattman called “URGOD.AI”. “URGOD.AI” comes backed by the B-side “Lower Yourself”.

Mari Kattman has been self-recording, writing, composing, and live performing music since 2012. Currently, she operates under the Mari Kattman name as a solo artist and worked with Tom Shear, of Assemblage 23, on a project called Helix.

She has been collaborating with such artists as Mesh, Ivardensphere, Jean-Marc Lederman, Psy’Aviah, Aesthetiche, Neuroticfish BlackCarBurning, Cassetter, This Morn Omina, Solitary Experiments, Mephisto Walz, Aiboforcen, Interface and Comaduster. She also has worked on many other label releases including ones for Metropolis Records, Alfa Matrix, FiXT and will release her solo work on COP International.

You can check out the new 2-track single below.

