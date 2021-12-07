Electronic darkwave duo Beautiful Machines release new single ‘Control’
Out via Republic of Music is the new single by the London based electronic darkwave…
Out via Republic of Music is the new single by the London based electronic darkwave duo Beautiful Machines. “Control” is the first track to be taken from the duo’s forthcoming album “Singularity” out later next year.
The concept of the album is very much inspired by Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis”.
“We now live in a world, ever increasing in our reliance and connection with technology, which is advancing at break-neck pace, such that life becomes blurred as to what is really driving our motivations,” says the band. “Is it the multi-faceted algorithms and AI code which drive our ‘human’ behavior? Are we even in control or have we already lost control? These drivers become the gateway to further our merge between man and machine; arguably we have already breached that threshold. ‘Control’ is an invitation to a future in the making, as we quietly relinquish control.”
The band recently supported Wolfgang Flur at The Lexington.
For now watch the video for the new single “Control”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.