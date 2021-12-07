Electronic darkwave duo Beautiful Machines release new single ‘Control’

Out via Republic of Music is the new single by the London based electronic darkwave duo Beautiful Machines. “Control” is the first track to be taken from the duo’s forthcoming album “Singularity” out later next year.

The concept of the album is very much inspired by Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis”.

“We now live in a world, ever increasing in our reliance and connection with technology, which is advancing at break-neck pace, such that life becomes blurred as to what is really driving our motivations,” says the band. “Is it the multi-faceted algorithms and AI code which drive our ‘human’ behavior? Are we even in control or have we already lost control? These drivers become the gateway to further our merge between man and machine; arguably we have already breached that threshold. ‘Control’ is an invitation to a future in the making, as we quietly relinquish control.”

The band recently supported Wolfgang Flur at The Lexington.

For now watch the video for the new single “Control”.