Belgian electronica act Cubic lands new EP: ‘Phonic Lessons Part 3’
Here’s a band which we absolutely love: Cubic. Behind the project we find Franky Deblomme…
Here’s a band which we absolutely love: Cubic. Behind the project we find Franky Deblomme (ex-Darkmen) who with this new project offers a mix of melodic techno, minimal synth pop and 808 electro with a dark touch of underground body music in the background.
Out now – and first via Bandcamp – is the new 5-track EP “Phonic Lessons Part 3” featuring the previously unreleased track “Q”, a totally revamped 12 inch edit of the “The Cubic Alphabet” track “E” next to reworks of various other tracks.
For those who love vintage electronics with a fresh touch, this is your thing for sure. Warmly recommended.
