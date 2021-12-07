Belgian electronica act Cubic lands new EP: ‘Phonic Lessons Part 3’

Here’s a band which we absolutely love: Cubic. Behind the project we find Franky Deblomme (ex-Darkmen) who with this new project offers a mix of melodic techno, minimal synth pop and 808 electro with a dark touch of underground body music in the background.

Out now – and first via Bandcamp – is the new 5-track EP “Phonic Lessons Part 3” featuring the previously unreleased track “Q”, a totally revamped 12 inch edit of the “The Cubic Alphabet” track “E” next to reworks of various other tracks.

For those who love vintage electronics with a fresh touch, this is your thing for sure. Warmly recommended.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/phonic-lessons-part-3-ep">Phonic Lessons Part 3 EP by CUBIC</a>