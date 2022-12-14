Angelspit’s new single ‘Art Imitates War’ is the first from their 2023 album ‘The Bastard Gods’

Out now is Angelspit’s newest single “Art Imitates War” featuring Dave Nato from 4th Wall. Out via Black Pill Red Pill label this is the first since taken from their 2023 album “The Bastard Gods”.

Angelspit took the old-school Industrial approach in making “Art Imitates War” by sampling metallic sounds and running them through distortion pedals.

The band’s Zoog Von Rock says the following about the single: “The music came from distorting smashed metal. When you hit metal it sings, but when you distort it, it screams…so it would be fair to say that I co-wrote the track with chaos and distortion! The lyrics cover the decay of the middle class, denial, drug abuse, domestic abuse, and mind-numbing social media telling you that everything will be OK if you stay plugged in. ‘Art Imitates War’ is an experiment in sonic brutality.”

<a href="https://angelspit-official.bandcamp.com/track/art-imitates-war">Art Imitates War by Angelspit</a>