Electro rock act Enhok returns with fresh EP, ‘Embryogenesis’
Out now via SkyQode is “Embryogenesis”, a new EP release by the electronic rock artist, Enhok.
The digital version of “Embryogenesis” consists of six tracks including the previously released singles. The whole EP is a perfect demonstration of Enhok’s sound fusing elements of rock and dark electronica.
The CD version of “Embryogenesis”, limited to only 150 copies, comes in a slick 6-panel digipak with lyrics. It also features five remixes by Elezoria, Last Activity, Purple Fog Side, Requiem4FM and Synthetische Lebensform.
Enhok was founded by the Venezuelan artist Diego Gutierrez currently based in Barcelona, Spain.
You can download the album below from Bandcamp.
