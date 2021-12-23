a-ha’s Japanese tour canceled as Japan suspends all entries for foreign nationals

Omicron is causing a lot of tour and concert cancelations caused by lockdowns etc.. Today the Norwegian band a-ha is also the victim of the new corona variant as their Japanese tour has been canceled.

Due to the omicron variant’s aggressive spread worldwide, the Japanese government has suspended all entries for foreign nationals as a preventive action against the omicron variant. As a result the band cannot enter the country for the moment, and the local promoters have had no other choice but to cancel the complete tour.

a-ha last performed in Japan in 2010, two of those shows at Summer Sonic. Before that, a-ha played in Japan in 2000, during the “Minor Earth Major Sky” tour.

Since the corona outbreak, the tour has already been postponed and rescheduled.