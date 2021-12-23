a-ha’s Japanese tour canceled as Japan suspends all entries for foreign nationals
Omicron is causing a lot of tour and concert cancelations caused by lockdowns etc.. Today…
Omicron is causing a lot of tour and concert cancelations caused by lockdowns etc.. Today the Norwegian band a-ha is also the victim of the new corona variant as their Japanese tour has been canceled.
Due to the omicron variant’s aggressive spread worldwide, the Japanese government has suspended all entries for foreign nationals as a preventive action against the omicron variant. As a result the band cannot enter the country for the moment, and the local promoters have had no other choice but to cancel the complete tour.
a-ha last performed in Japan in 2010, two of those shows at Summer Sonic. Before that, a-ha played in Japan in 2000, during the “Minor Earth Major Sky” tour.
Since the corona outbreak, the tour has already been postponed and rescheduled.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether