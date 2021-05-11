Electro industrial sounds from Lukavac (Bosnia Herzegovina) with S.P.O.J.’s ‘Sjeme’

S.P.O.J., an audio-visual collective from Lukavac, Bosnia Herzegovina, present their newest audio-visual work “Sjeme” (Seeds) which you can view below. The music and lyrics were already created in 2014 and during 2018 and 2019, and finalized at the end of 2019. The video was directed, edited and post-produced by Sallex Perić. Davorin Đuranović (camera) and Dino Osmanović (drone) starring Emir Nuhanovic, a Bosnian architect and visual artist.

S.P.O.J. originated in Lukavac, Bosnia, as a project of multi-instrumentalist, singer and visual artist Sallex Perić. He was soon joined by musician and producer Vedran Dugonjić as a permanent member of the project. For this specific work they collaborated with Neven Perić Nevix and Šejla Grgić from Divanhana. Musically S.P.O.J. combines electronic, electric and acoustic musical instruments with suggestive vocals and visuals.

<a href="https://spoj.bandcamp.com/track/sjeme">Sjeme by S.P.O.J.</a>

You can view the video below.

The project’s first single and video “Empire” was released in early 2018 and has been screened at numerous regional and European film and art festivals over the past few years. In 2019, “Empire” was published on the compilation “Ispod Povrsine” (Under the Surface), published by the label Podmornica from Sarajevo. S.P.O.J. had their premiere online performance on Friday, February 26th. 2021. as a part of the largest regional online festival United We Stream Balkan, which is a part of the global United We Stream platform created in Berlin in 2020. You can watch the performance below.