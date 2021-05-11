Finnish industrial pioneers And Then You Die celebrate 30-years of existence with all new album: ‘Electric Uterus’

Out on May 21 via Skithund Records, is the newest album from the Finnish industrial pioneers And Then You Die: “Electric Uterus”. The Vaasa, Finland, based collective will release this album via Skithund Records as digital release and later as a strictly limited CD edition. Notice that this new album also acts as a way to celebrate the band’s 30 years of existence.

And Then You Die was formed all the way back in 1990 by Harri Huhtala, Michael Wägar and Ove Ritola so you could say they were one of the first electro/industrial bands in Finland. Sound-wise And Then You Die paint soundscapes with loops and sequences, heavy bass, guitars, analog synthesizers and sometimes even real drums. The band debuted in 1992 with the “A-Tyd” ‎12 inch in 1992. The band’s first album was the compilation “1991 – 1999” in 1999 uniting material from the band’s first decade of existence. This was followed by “Abuse Park” in 2003 again holding some older material from 1992 and also new material recorded in 2002. The first all new album was “Omaha” released in 2007.

Over the years And Then You Die has released numerous limited edition VHS singles, vinyl’s and cd’s plus several digital releases.

Here’s an idea how the band sounds like.

<a href="https://andthenyoudie.bandcamp.com/track/postum-extended-version">Postum – extended version by And Then You Die</a>