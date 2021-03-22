FOLLOW US
 
News

Side-Line prepares a post-punk compilation – submissions accepted now!

By Mar 22,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Side-Line prepares a post-punk compilation - submissions accepted now!

Fresh from the success of our latest Face The Beat charity compilation – 6 weeks at the number 1 spot on Bandcamp – we will compile a brand new compilation series. This time we will be focusing on Post-Punk solely.

If you want to participate, please send your submission (1 track per band) as a mastered WAV-file via wetransfer.com (titled as this: band-trackname.wav) to info@side-line.com . We aim at a September 2021 release if all goes as planned.

Deadline is May 15th. From that date on we will start selecting all bands and provide the necessary paperwork.

All revenue will again go towards our charity causes of course.

Tags:

 

What are Factors and Multiples?

Previous
Rome to release second installment 'Hansa Studios Session' at the end of April

Rome to release second installment 'Hansa Studios Session' at the end of April

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD