Side-Line prepares a post-punk compilation – submissions accepted now!

Fresh from the success of our latest Face The Beat charity compilation – 6 weeks at the number 1 spot on Bandcamp – we will compile a brand new compilation series. This time we will be focusing on Post-Punk solely.

If you want to participate, please send your submission (1 track per band) as a mastered WAV-file via wetransfer.com (titled as this: band-trackname.wav) to info@side-line.com . We aim at a September 2021 release if all goes as planned.

Deadline is May 15th. From that date on we will start selecting all bands and provide the necessary paperwork.

All revenue will again go towards our charity causes of course.