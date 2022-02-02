Fox Nova Project (members of Zwaremachine and Nova State Machine/Novakill) release brand new EP ‘The Haunted The Hunted’

Out now is the new EP “The Haunted The Hunted” by the post-industrial electronic rock act Fox Nova Project. Behind this project we find the US based musician Mach Fox from Zwaremachine and Australian musician Craig Saunders from Nova State Machine/Novakill.

Mach Fox: “Both Craig and I are known for our work in the electro-industrial, EBM and aggressive synth genres and the nature of this new side-project meant that we had the freedom to explore a different approach to arrangement and instrumentation while we freely probe genre styles that are not what we would typically release with our main musical projects.”

The debut 4 song “Fox Nova Project” EP was released October 27 last year and additional bonus tracks/remixes by Live Evil Productions, Blue Ant and Hostile Architect were added later on. You can check the release below.

