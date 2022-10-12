Dead Can Dance singer Lisa Gerrard and Irish composer Jules Maxwell are to release an extended deluxe

edition of their 2021 album, “Burn”. This new edition includes Jules’ original demos and coincides with the duo’s first live concerts of the album in Portugal this coming November.

The record’s beginnings go all the way back to 2012 when Jules Maxwell was brought in by Dead Can

Dance as a keyboard player on their “Anastasis World Tour”. He and the band’s singer Lisa Gerrard created a new piece called “Rising Of The Moon”, which was performed as the final encore of each show.

By the time the tour finished in Santiago, Chile in 2013 the two of them checked for further opportunities to collaborate with each other. That happened in 2015, when Maxwell was asked to submit songs for the Bulgarian choir Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares album “Boocheemish”. He approached Gerrard once again to co-write material for the new release. From those sessions four new songs emerged for that release. With James Chapman (aka MAPS) joining the duo as producer, some further ideas were developed. James explains: “With Lisa remaining in Australia, Jules adding keyboards and percussion from his studio in Northern France, and me bringing new light to the sound from England, the three of us were literally worlds apart but somehow these worlds became fused in the music.”

The “Burn” deluxe edition consists of the seven original tracks from the album, plus Jules Maxwell’s

original 2015 demos. Jules Maxwell reflects: “It took ‘Burn’ nearly six years to be finally released, and over time I pretty much forgot about my original demos from 2015. I just rejoiced in the fact that James had utterly transformed the songs with his sonic and arrangement choices. But when I heard the demos again I realized that what he has done brilliantly is take our ideas and remix them in glorious widescreen whilst maintaining the energy of the original ideas in the final versions. I think, as a collection, this new expanded edition gives listeners a fascinating insight into our creative process.”

Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell will be performing “Burn” live in Portugal in November: