Electro indie pop act Phoeno returns with ‘Follower’ – watch the video
A while back we wrote about the debut single, “Alive”, by the electro indie pop act Phoeno. Out now is the band’s newest single, “Follower”, it is available on all streaming platforms from today on and comes accompanied by a brand new video.
The video itself was shot by Luca Truffarelli, features Lloyd Cooney who you might have seen recently in RTE’s “Kin”.
Phoeno is the Dublin based duo Adam Matthews and Liam Corbett which formed in late 2019. The band offers a kind of synthpop which sounds like a blend between Mesh and Iris. The band itself says that their music “tends to blend genres as our influences range from 80’s synth to pop and rock, we think our music is very reflective of this influence while always endeavouring to bring something new to the table.”
We asked the band about their influences. Corbo: “I’m usually quite open-minded when it comes to musical genres – inspiration can come from anywhere if it’s a well written and produced track. The bands I always find myself going back to are Wild Beasts, Tame Impala, Radiohead, Local Natives, NIN, and Jaguar Ma.” Adam adds: “My inspirations are Kate Bush, Matthew Good, Joni Mitchell, Trent Reznor, and Depeche Mode.”
Check the new single “Follower” below.
