Reakton release their fifth single and video: ‘Entertainment’

March 10, 2022 bernard

The robotronic electro act Reakton are working on an upcoming, “micro:macro:nano”, to be released later this year via Out Of Line Music. But right now you can check Reakton’s latest video “Entertainment” which is also their 5th single and video to date.

Here’s what the band says about the new video: “The song and video is following the spirit of the upcoming Reakton concept album and is about the microsecond in which the brain decides that “I’m lonely, bored, want to be entertained,” etc.. People start to receive this message from their brain in the middle of a conversation with friends and then start looking at what’s going on in social media right now, and checking in if they are missing something.”

Here’s the video.


