Electro act Fact Pattern presents ‘Retail Therapy’ music video

Out today via out on Re:Mission Entertainment is the newest Fact Pattern video “Retail Therapy”. This is the third and final video from the band’s latest EP, “From Where You’re Hiding” out on Re:Mission Entertainment.

In a reaction the band says this about the “Retail Therapy” video: “It confronts the inner voices urging people to indulge further and further into superfluous possessions in the name of aggressive capitalism. Instead of working to heal our insecurities and a societally-imposed sense of inadequacy, it urges us to seek a quick fix intent on self-improvement. The delusion may initially satisfy our cravings, but eventually the false exterior deteriorates.”

About Fact Pattern

Originally launched in the early 2010’s by Ian Flux, Fact Pattern has undergone a series of iterations culminating in the 2017 EP, “Structures”. Then shortly thereafter, they entered a new chapter as a three-piece outfit with the debut full-length release of “Fallen Language” in 2019.

Now with a new EP titled “From Where You’re Hiding”, out on Re:Mission Entertainment, Ian Flux

(vocals, guitars, keys, and programming), Jack Lowd (bass, vocals), and Corey Hirsch (drums) are

further refining and re-designing their sound injecting more melody and increased harshness, all of this inspired by cinema, true crime, science, and history.