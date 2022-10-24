Crime & The City Solution share brand new single, a cover of The Doors’ ‘People Are Strange’

October 24, 2022 bernard

Crime & The City Solution share brand new single, a cover of The Doors''People Are Strange'

Crime & The City Solution returned to the studio for the first time in nearly 10 years to record a special cover of The Doors’ classic 1967 “People Are Strange”. This new recording is the first with a Berlin line up.

Simon Bonney and Bronwyn Adams now continue their Europe tour dates with three newly announced shows in November 2022, with the new Berlin based incarnation of Crime & The City Solution.

Here are the new dates.

  1. 5 Nov – Lodz PL, Soundedit Festival
  2. 12 Nov – Athens GR, Fuzz Club
  3. 27 Nov – Paris FR, La Maroquinerie

Here’s the video of “People Are Strange”.


