Crime & The City Solution share brand new single, a cover of The Doors’ ‘People Are Strange’
Crime & The City Solution returned to the studio for the first time in nearly…
Crime & The City Solution returned to the studio for the first time in nearly 10 years to record a special cover of The Doors’ classic 1967 “People Are Strange”. This new recording is the first with a Berlin line up.
Simon Bonney and Bronwyn Adams now continue their Europe tour dates with three newly announced shows in November 2022, with the new Berlin based incarnation of Crime & The City Solution.
Here are the new dates.
- 5 Nov – Lodz PL, Soundedit Festival
- 12 Nov – Athens GR, Fuzz Club
- 27 Nov – Paris FR, La Maroquinerie
Here’s the video of “People Are Strange”.
