Electribe 101’s ‘canceled’ 1991 album to be released early next year – pre-orders available
Thirty years after the songs were recorded, we’re now finally able to hear what the…
Thirty years after the songs were recorded, we’re now finally able to hear what the second and final chapter of Electribe 101’s story sounded like.
Out on the 18th of February 2022 through Electribal Records is the previously unreleased second Electribe 101 album, “Electribal Soul”. Recorded in 1991 by the quintet of vocalist Billie Ray Martin and Birmingham-based electronic musicians Brian Nordhoff, Joe Stevens, Les Fleming and Roberto Cimarosti, “Electribal Soul” was conceived as the sequel to the band’s 1990 debut album, “Electribal Memories”.
“There was a degree of confidence among us when we came to write the second album,” recalls Billie Ray Martin. “To me, the songs we put down sound like some of our finest moments.”
The band finished mixing the album at London’s Olympic Studios in 1991 assisted by Apollo 440’s Howard Gray on production duties for “Deadline For My Memories”, “Insatiable Love” and “Space Oasis”, with Gray supported by talented engineer Al Stone.
It was however never released as the band got dropped by Phonogram at the end of 1991.
You can check out the album below, while orders can be placed here.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether