shxde launches ‘Maze’ video from new album ‘X’

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment is another video from the North Carolina based hardwave / witch house / electro pop act shxde. shxde returned earlier this year from a brief hiatus to release three new singles from his new album titled “X” available now via Bandcamp : “Voices”, “Echo” and now “Maze”. All 3 singles have been released alongside music videos showcasing shxde’s reputation for aesthetics and design.

Here’s the video for “Maze”. Note that this latest single has more of a synthpop/ electropop feel.

shxde has been active since 2017 offering a distinct sound and visual aesthetic that breathes cyberpunk. Taking heavy influences from trance, electronica, trap and dubstep shxde pioneered the subgenre now known as hardwave.

The new album “X” can be ordered below via Bandcamp and also comes as a limited edition CD featuring 5 bonus tracks and t-shirts.





Check out the full album below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/x">x by shxde</a>