shxde launches ‘Maze’ video from new album ‘X’

December 13, 2021 bernard

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment is another video from the North Carolina based hardwave / witch…

shxde launches'Maze' video from new album'X'

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment is another video from the North Carolina based hardwave / witch house / electro pop act shxde. shxde returned earlier this year from a brief hiatus to release three new singles from his new album titled “X” available now via Bandcamp : “Voices”, “Echo” and now “Maze”. All 3 singles have been released alongside music videos showcasing shxde’s reputation for aesthetics and design.

Here’s the video for “Maze”. Note that this latest single has more of a synthpop/ electropop feel.

shxde has been active since 2017 offering a distinct sound and visual aesthetic that breathes cyberpunk. Taking heavy influences from trance, electronica, trap and dubstep shxde pioneered the subgenre now known as hardwave.

The new album “X” can be ordered below via Bandcamp and also comes as a limited edition CD featuring 5 bonus tracks and t-shirts.

Check out the full album below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

shxde launches 'Maze' video from new album 'X'

shxde launches ‘Maze’ video from new album ‘X’

December 13, 2021 bernard

Interview with Trial: ‘Quality Will Stand The Measure Of Time’

December 12, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

December 10, 2021 bernard
Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single 'Porcelain' from forthcoming new album

Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single ‘Porcelain’ from forthcoming new album

December 10, 2021 bernard
:Wumpscut: to re-release ':Wreath of Barbs:' and 'Body Census' on vinyl

:Wumpscut: to re-release ‘:Wreath of Barbs:’ and ‘Body Census’ on vinyl

December 10, 2021 bernard