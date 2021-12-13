The Birthday Massacre get new single out: ‘Dreams Of You’ – check out the radio version!

The Canadian goth metal act The Birthday Massacre will release their ninth album “Fascination” on February 18th through Metropolis Records. But first there is the new single “Dreams Of You” which you can check out below.

The new single is part of the new 9-song album “Fascination” which was produced by band members Michael Rainbow, M. Falcore, and Brett ‘Bat’ Carruthers and recorded at Desolation Studios, Dire Studios and The Altar Studios all in Toronto. Note that it was mixed by legendary former Skinny Puppy member Dave ‘Rave’ Ogilvie along with Rainbow, Falcore and Carruthers at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver.

Here is the radio version of the new single “Dreams Of You”.

Upcoming tour

The Birthday Massacre will embark on a long-delayed U.S. tour with friends Julien-K in support which kicks off in New York City on February 24th. The band then follows with extensive international touring including treks across South America, The United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

February 24 — New York, NY – (Le) Poisson Rouge

February 25 — Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse

February 26 — Hamtramck, MI – Small’s

February 27 — Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

March 1 — Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

March 3 — Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theatre

March 4 — Kansas City, MO @ BLV

March 5 — Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

March 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

March 8 — Seattle, WA – El Corazon

March 9 — Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

March 11 — San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

March 12 — West Hollywood, CA – The Whisky a Go Go

March 13 — San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

March 15 — Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

March 17 — Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

March 18 — Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

March 19 — Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

March 22 — West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

March 23 — Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

March 25 — Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

March 26 — Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

March 27 — Nashville, TN – The Basement East

March 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

March 30 — Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

March 31 — Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

April 1 — Parsippany, NJ – Dark Side Of The Con

April 2 — Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing

About The Birthday Massacre

The Birthday Massacre formed in 2000 in Ontario and were originally known as Imagica, their name taken from the title of a novel by Clive Barker. Having relocated to Toronto, they renamed themselves The Birthday Massacre just before the release of their debut album, “Nothing & Nowhere”, in the summer of 2002. The “Violet” EP was issued in 2004 and then made available in expanded form as a full album via Metropolis Records, a label with whom the group have remained ever since.

The next two TBM albums, “Walking with Strangers” (2007) and “Pins and Needles” (2010), plus the EP “Imaginary Monsters” EP (2011), were followed by 2012’s “Hide and Seek”.

The group turned to their fans to help crowdfund their sixth album, “Superstition”, which appeared in late 2014 and was supported by major tours in North America, the UK, mainland Europe and Brazil.

A compilation of early four-track demos entitled “Imagica” (2016) preceded “Under Your Spell”, released in 2017. Three years later, the band celebrated their 20th anniversary with “Diamonds”, its release seeing new drummer Phillip Elliot and bassist Brett ‘Bat’ Carruthers join the band’s ranks. The latter is also the frontman of alternative rock band A Primitive Evolution.