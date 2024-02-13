Electribe 101 follow the 2022 release of their ‘lost’ second album “Electribal Soul” with a deluxe, definite reissue of their classic 1990 debut album “Electribal Memories”.

Originally released in 1990, “Electribal Memories” propelled the band into fame. It was also one of the first albums to emerge out of the nascent global house music scene which was – at that point – still very much the domain of 12” single and associated remixes.

“Electribal Memories” will be available as a deluxe 4 CD set collecting together remixes, extended versions, radio edits and original band demos. The deluxe edition was compiled by club culture historian Bill Brewster and comes with new sleeve notes by Billie Ray Martin, an essay by Pete Paphides and original band photography from the era.

Electribe 101 – Electribal Memories reissue

About Electribe 101

Electribe 101 formed when Hamburg-born/London-based sometime S’ Express member Billie Ray Martin hooked up with four musician/producers from Birmingham (Joe Stevens, Les Fleming, Rob Cimarosti and Brian Nordhoff). The result was a mix of deep house sounds of Chicago and Detroit with a distinctive European twist. The band were signed by Mercury Records and taken under the wing of Pet Shop Boys manager Tom Watkins.

The band released five singles in the UK, all of which featured on their debut album “Electribal Memories”: “Tell Me When The Fever Ended”, “Talking With Myself”, “You’re Walking”, “Lipstick On My Lover” and a cover of Odyssey’s deep soul classic “Inside Out”. After recording a follow up to “Electribal Memories” that stalled before release, Electribe 101 called it a day.