Corvin’s Breed single produced by Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine – Out now
Corvin’s Breed, a dark industrial metal band from Providence, Rhode Island, was formed by singer/frontman Matty Corvin in 2014.
As we announced a while back, the band performed all over North America in 2023 supporting fellow Metropolis Records signees Psyclon Nine on their From Hell and Back Tour.
Corvin’s Breed have now launched a new single “Straight to the Curb” along with a new accompanying video from their forthcoming sophomore album entitled “Misanthropy”. The album was produced by Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine and will be released on March 14th on CD as well as through all streaming services. It is available for pre-order on Bandcamp right now.
Here’s the music video for “Straight to the Curb”.
