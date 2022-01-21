Electribe 101 release first single in 30 years: ‘Insatiable Love’
Today Electribe 101 release their first single in over 30 years. “Insatiable Love” is taken…
Today Electribe 101 release their first single in over 30 years. “Insatiable Love” is taken from the band’s upcoming 2nd album, “Electribal Soul”. “Electribal Soul” is the previously unreleased second album from the UK electronic pioneers. The album will be released 18th March 2022 through Electribal Records.
For now you can stream the single “Insatiable Love”.
