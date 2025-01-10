Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The new e:lect album “Forgotten Future” is out now and features 10 new tracks. The release comes via the Danish label Town And Towers Records and is the follow-up to the 2022 album “Disoriented Illusion”.

You can check out the full album below on Spotify.

About e:lect

e:lect is a female electronic duo from Stockholm, Sweden with the members Hella Helin and Anna Ljunggren. The two childhood friends formed e:lect back in 2016. Both have been involved in different musical projects over the years. e:lect’s music can be described as a mixture of futuristic synthpop with EBM vibes.

The band is signed with the Nordic electronic music label, Town And Towers Records. Since 2020 the band have released two albums, an EP and several new singles during the last two years. Side-Line readers will know the band from Side-Line Magazine’s free “Face The Beat: session 5” and “Face The Beat: session 6“ compilations.

