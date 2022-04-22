Einstürzende Neubauten goes ahead with postponed ‘Alles in Allem tour’ re-baptized ‘The Year Of The Tiger Tour 2022’

The German industrial avant garde act Einstürzende Neubauten has just announced that they have decided to perform their multiple postponed “Alles in Allem” tour this year as “The Year Of The Tiger Tour 2022”, the year of the rat and ox already being postponed thanks to Covid 19.

And this “in spite of the difficult ongoing situation in which we all still find ourselves and the current, unbelievably sad developments that have recently been added” referring to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

In a message the bands says that they “believe that another postponement is unacceptable, we truly want to see our fans again, and we want and need to experience your reactions directly, we need feedback ‒ that’s why we became musicians!”

Below are all the dates. More info on the band’s website.