Lights A.M returns with ‘Run Away’ 2​-​track single and a beautiful video

The Norwegian indie electronic project Lights A.M (the solo project of Erlend Eilertsen of Essence…
The Norwegian indie electronic project Lights A.M (the solo project of Erlend Eilertsen of Essence Of Mind) returns with a new double A-side single, “Run Away”. The single is accompanied by the release of a beautiful video clip for “Run Away” made by Erlend Eilertsen’s long time partner in crime Christian Paulsen (Essence Of Mind, Hell:Sector).

While the previous album offered a soundscape journey, “Run Away” sees the project taking a more dark electronic side while the second track “Clouds” showcases the more indie-electronic pop side of Lights A.M mixed with Erlend’s moody and emotional vocals. Nordic electronic sounds which should please all those who like the more ethereal side of the electronic spectrum with some post-punk ingredients subtly added.

The 2-track single is available now from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow on April 22nd.

Here’s the video for the single’s title track.


