The Shadow’s Gone Out offer 8-track EP ‘Final Alarm’/’Joe Doe’ – Available now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The French industrial rock/synthwave duo The Shadow’s Gone Out are back with a 8-track EP “Final Alarm”/”Joe Doe”. The release is available right now on LP, tape and digital.

This is the band’s 1st vinyl which is a compilation bringing together the new EP “John Doe” (2024) as well as the “Final Alarm” EP (2022) and also the single “Whispering Ghost” (2023). You’ll notice that the latest EP “John Doe” incorporated additional metal elements, notably double pedals.

Vocals on “Whispering Ghost” were provided by Sandrine Grandjean – Samyn.

<a href="https://theshadowsgoneout.bandcamp.com/album/final-alarm-john-doe">Final Alarm/John Doe by The Shadow's Gone Out</a>

About The Shadow’s Gone Out

The Shadow’s Gone Out is an instrumental industrial rock duo from Tours, France, formed in 2020 by drummer and sampler Nourtier Julien and bassist and sampler Enault Anthony. Influenced by the underground music scenes of England and the United States, the band creates instrumental music without a lead instrument, focusing on the synergy between bass, drums, and electronic industrial samples.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)